Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Lifted by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

NYSE KBR opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

