DA Davidson Weighs in on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 25.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

