Oppenheimer Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $105.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.
In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,533 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Itron by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 810,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.