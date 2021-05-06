Oppenheimer Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $105.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,533 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Itron by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 810,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

