MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €192.14 ($226.05).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €202.30 ($238.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12-month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.