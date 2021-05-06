UBS Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.70 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.85 ($18.65).

AOX stock opened at €14.56 ($17.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.83. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

