Analysts Offer Predictions for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

