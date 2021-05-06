Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ENB opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
