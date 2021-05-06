Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

