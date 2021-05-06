Radius Health (RDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Radius Health to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDUS opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $984.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

