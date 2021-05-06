Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.