Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE WHD opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cactus news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

