GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 12.84 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 76.78%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,199.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

