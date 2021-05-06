Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO opened at $467.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

