Barclays Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.67 ($6.67) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

