Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $148.38, but opened at $152.15. Nexstar Media Group shares last traded at $145.41, with a volume of 7,793 shares traded.

The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

