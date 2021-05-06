Analyzing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMERISAFE and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AMERISAFE pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMERISAFE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.38 $92.69 million $4.60 14.07 Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.67 $2.39 billion $3.53 13.69

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94%

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Tokio Marine on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

