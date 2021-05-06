Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 197,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

ALRS stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $501.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

