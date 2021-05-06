Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as high as $229.08 and last traded at $225.37, with a volume of 27192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.67.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

