Athenex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 26,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,280% compared to the typical volume of 1,891 call options.

ATNX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $425.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.53 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATNX. Laidlaw reduced their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 219,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 215,486 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

