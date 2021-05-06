Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synchrony Financial traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 118821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

