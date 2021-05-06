Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 26614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Specifically, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

