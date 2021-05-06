Contrasting HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HOYA has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 19.23% 16.58% 13.21% Commerzbank -1.67% -0.30% -0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Commerzbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.31 billion 8.15 $1.05 billion $2.79 41.62 Commerzbank $13.98 billion 0.61 $721.28 million $0.59 11.53

HOYA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerzbank. Commerzbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HOYA and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Commerzbank 1 6 1 0 2.00

Summary

HOYA beats Commerzbank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. This segment also operates Â’Eyecity', a chain of specialist contact lens stores. The Information Technology segment provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. This segment also offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. The Other segment provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, business application software, ERP solutions, and internet services; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products; interest, currency, and liquidity management services, as well as wealth management services. The company operates approximately 790 branches. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

