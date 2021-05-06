i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Raymond James boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

