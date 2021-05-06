Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

