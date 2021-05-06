InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. InflaRx has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

