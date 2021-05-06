Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.18 ($140.21).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €122.54 ($144.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.18. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

