Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

VNA opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

