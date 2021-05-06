Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €103.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €96.57 ($113.61) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €99.51 and its 200-day moving average is €90.78. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

