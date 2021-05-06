Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at ATB Capital

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE KHRN opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$81.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.