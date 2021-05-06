Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.00 ($49.41).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

