GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock valued at $71,468,673.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.87.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

