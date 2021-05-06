Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $15.52 on Wednesday, reaching $273.41. 503,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,728. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $248.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

