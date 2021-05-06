Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.
Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.
Shares of BPY stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.27.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
