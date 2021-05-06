Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.