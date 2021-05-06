John Frederick Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT) insider John Frederick Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($16,461.98).

Checkit stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. Checkit plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.45 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.80.

Get Checkit alerts:

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services that supports human work and automated monitoring in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.