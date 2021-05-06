Pi Financial Comments on Superior Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.74 million for the quarter.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

