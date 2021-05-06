DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $91.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $87.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.