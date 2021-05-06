Insider Buying: Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Purchases 7,200 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).
Timothy Andrew Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,000 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,970 ($24,784.43).
BOOT opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Henry Boot PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £366.33 million and a PE ratio of 30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.56.
Henry Boot Company Profile
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
