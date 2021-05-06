5N Plus Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$346.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

