Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jaguar Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

TSE:JAG opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The company has a market cap of C$492.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

