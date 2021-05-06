Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $410.34 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

