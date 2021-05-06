Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.33.

AEM stock opened at C$81.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,627,626.75. Insiders have bought 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.