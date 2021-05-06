Truist Securiti Weighs in on ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.