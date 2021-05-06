JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.63 ($24.27).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.09 ($18.93) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.46 and a 200-day moving average of €15.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

