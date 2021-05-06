Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Financial Comparison

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 7.62 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -17.06 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.00

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endeavour Silver and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 5 5 0 2.50 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus price target of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

