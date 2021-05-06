CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.69, but opened at $79.87. CVS Health shares last traded at $79.56, with a volume of 330,109 shares traded.

The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

