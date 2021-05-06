Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) versus TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head-To-Head Review

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 0 6 0 3.00 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential downside of 11.47%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Street Specialty Lending 59.17% 13.52% 6.95% TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Street Specialty Lending $251.49 million 6.36 $128.28 million $1.94 11.40 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, develops, launches, and sells hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

