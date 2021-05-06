Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

UNBLF opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

