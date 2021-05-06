Head to Head Analysis: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -18.38 ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -1.79

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $49.45, suggesting a potential upside of 69.25%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'UniversitÃ© de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

