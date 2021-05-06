Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $574.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tecnoglass by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

