O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $17.55 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.