Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading Up 3.9% After Strong Earnings

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 292,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

